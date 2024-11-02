Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.