Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $82,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

