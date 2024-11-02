Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after buying an additional 691,341 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,573,000 after acquiring an additional 851,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,708 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

