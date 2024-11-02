Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.