Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 92,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

