Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of AVMA opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

