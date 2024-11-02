Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,263 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $38.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

