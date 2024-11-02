DeepOnion 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.39 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 61.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $38.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,407.01 or 0.37997671 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.