Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $941,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $22,053,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.