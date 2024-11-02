Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,728,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,538,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

