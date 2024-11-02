Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-$4.05 EPS.

COLM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $80.35. 852,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,096. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

