Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Price Tops $69,453.49

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for approximately $69,453.49 or 1.00018096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $906.04 million and approximately $58.10 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.97 or 0.99975579 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,348.08 or 0.99866296 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 13,045 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 12,968.34493864. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 69,611.67581587 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $123,268,894.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.