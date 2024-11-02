Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 1,300,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,056,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

CIFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,047,588 shares in the company, valued at $616,075,997.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,943,078 shares of company stock valued at $23,609,769. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

