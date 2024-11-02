Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.26.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $277.41 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $215.54 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 4,559.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,641,000 after acquiring an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.