China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $11.87. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 9,874 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.3 %

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in China Yuchai International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,221,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

