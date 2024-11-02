Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $586.62 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $418.22 and a 52-week high of $612.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.02.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

