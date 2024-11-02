Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS.

Charter Communications Stock Up 11.9 %

Charter Communications stock traded up $38.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $424.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.06 and its 200 day moving average is $311.61. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.