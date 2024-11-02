Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,914. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

