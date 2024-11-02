Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $234.27 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.46 and its 200-day moving average is $230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

