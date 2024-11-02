CashBackPro (CBP) Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $5.78 million and $15,976.23 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,416.81 or 1.00007599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00057074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07744488 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,670.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.