Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.0 million-$405.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 154,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,623.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

