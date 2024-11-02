CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . 2,342,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,416,578 shares.The stock last traded at $32.81 and had previously closed at $32.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 178.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

