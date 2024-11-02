Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 288 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

