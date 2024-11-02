Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $54.70 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,409,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.20 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.74.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.