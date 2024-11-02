Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $43.18 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $204.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.