Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,486,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,223. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,094.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 134,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

