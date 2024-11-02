Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 468.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

