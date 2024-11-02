Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after buying an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

