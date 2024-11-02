Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 26.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,614,000 after purchasing an additional 883,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12,617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after acquiring an additional 878,653 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bunge Global by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,743,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,817,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE:BG traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $82.62. 3,148,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,593. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

