Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $86.85

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $89.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

