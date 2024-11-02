BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Market Perform

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brinker International by 494.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

