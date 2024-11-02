Blur Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16.72 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $16.72 million and approximately $23.04 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,276.40 or 1.00005877 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,244.55 or 0.99959910 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,978,494,665.9531965 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21185906 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $32,497,024.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars.

