Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Blue Sphere shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 550,000 shares changing hands.
Blue Sphere Price Performance
Blue Sphere Company Profile
Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Sphere
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.