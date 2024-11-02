Bitget Token (BGB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Billion

Bitget Token (BGB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Bitget Token token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitget Token has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $45.84 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitget Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitget Token Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitget Token is www.bitget.com. Bitget Token’s official message board is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 1.13175293 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $63,957,979.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

