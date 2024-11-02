Beldex Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $508.59 million and $11.20 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.46 or 0.03615198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00035676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006007 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,875,474 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,175,474 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

