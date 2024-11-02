Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHC

Insider Activity at Bausch Health Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,347 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $935,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 850.93%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.