Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.24.

Shares of IQV traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average is $229.74. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $181.03 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

