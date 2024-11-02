Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $53.84 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $256,993.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,780.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

