Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $510.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.51. Bandwidth has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $146,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 80.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

