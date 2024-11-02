BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.47. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 200,144 shares trading hands.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

