Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

