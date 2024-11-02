ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.04 and traded as high as C$48.95. ATCO shares last traded at C$48.32, with a volume of 153,936 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on ACO.X shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.70.

The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.16.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $569,150. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

