Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $568,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 248,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,228 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 277,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.