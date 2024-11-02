Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $568,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 248,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,228 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPTM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 277,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.