Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases New Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 418,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 78,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $11,622,000. Finally, ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance
Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,958,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,739. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.
About Sprott Physical Silver Trust
Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.
