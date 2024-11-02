Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 924,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 132,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 638,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
