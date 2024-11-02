Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,674.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $27.59.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

