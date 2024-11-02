Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.84 ($0.04). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,362,176 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £53.07 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

