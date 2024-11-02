Ardor One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.59 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.71 million and $5.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00034744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.