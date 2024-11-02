Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AON were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $45,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.75.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $364.42 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $389.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.64.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

