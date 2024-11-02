ANyONe Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $264,897.53 (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.57 million and approximately $264,897.53 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,359,534 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,845,957.8638165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.79871294 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $559,845.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

